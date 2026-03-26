THE PESO dropped back to the P60 level versus the dollar on Wednesday as players awaited clarity on the supposed peace talks between the United States and Iran and after Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. placed the country under a state of national energy emergency amid the oil shock due to the war.

The local unit slid by 15 centavos to close at P60.10 against the greenback from its P59.95 finish on Tuesday, data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines showed.

The peso opened Wednesday’s trading session slightly weaker at P59.98 per dollar. Its intraday best was at P59.888, while its weakest showing was at P60.133 against the greenback.

Dollars traded went down to $1.71 billion from $2.69 billion on Tuesday.

“In the morning, the dollar-peso initially fell to P59.888 lows on news of [US President Donald J.] Trump’s push to end the war with Iran. However, lack of confirmation from Iran’s side pushed the pair back up. Trump also brought ground troops already, signaling further escalation in the war,” a trader said by phone.

The peso also weakened after Mr. Marcos declared a state of national energy emergency for one year as the Middle East war continues to threaten the country’s fuel supplies, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said in a Viber message.

For Thursday, the trader expects the peso to move between P59.80 and P60.30 per dollar, while Mr. Ricafort sees it ranging from P59.95 to P60.20. — Aaron Michael C. Sy