ASIALINK GROUP of Companies has signed a P5-billion multi-lender corporate notes facility agreement to help fund the growth of its micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) loan portfolio.

With the fresh funding, Asialink’s loan portfolio is projected to grow to P60 billion by yearend from P48 billion, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The facility was arranged by Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) as issue manager. UnionBank and Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, and both also participate as noteholders along with East West Banking Corp. (EastWest).

“This corporate notes facility agreement is a testament to the trust that leading financial institutions place in Asialink’s vision,” Asialink Group Chief Executive Officer Robert B. Jordan, Jr. said. “With UnionBank, LANDBANK, and EastWest as key partners, we are better positioned to scale our operations, innovate our services, and provide faster and more accessible financing solutions to MSMEs that drive local economic growth.”

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to empowering Filipino entrepreneurs,” Asialink Finance Corp. President and CEO Samuel Z. Cariño said. “With the support of our consortium of partner lenders, we are better equipped to provide accessible and timely financing to MSMEs, helping them grow, innovate, and contribute to local communities across the country.”

The company said the facility shows growing confidence in the nonbank sector’s role in expanding financial inclusion in underserved and high-growth regional markets as it provides funding efficiency while supporting their continued expansion as they look to reach more underserved entrepreneurs.

“Asialink is pleased to partner with UnionBank in this milestone transaction,” Asialink Group Finance Director Meynard M. Mendoza added. “Our dedication to empowering MSMEs aligns with our mission to enable businesses and communities through meaningful financial solutions. We value UnionBank’s collaboration in this initiative and look forward to a partnership that fosters growth, resilience, and greater financial inclusion.”

Last year, Asialink Finance assisted 34,611 MSMEs nationwide and financed more than 3,000 women-led enterprises through its Women’s Access to Inclusive Support or WAIS loan. — A.M.C. Sy