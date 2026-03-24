MALAYAN Insurance Co., Inc. is offering installment payment options with 0% interest for some of its products to make comprehensive insurance coverage more accessible amid shifting economic priorities.

“Our mission has always been to give our clients peace of mind and financial security during life’s unexpected events,” Paolo Y. Abaya, president and chief executive officer of Malayan Insurance, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Through these 0% installment options, we aim to remove financial barriers to protection and ensure that every Filipino can safeguard what matters most — easily and affordably.”

The nonlife insurer said these easier payment options aim to help provide relief to consumers as they prioritize immediate expenses due to economic worries.

Customers can avail of its AutoMaster car insurance and Home Protect products without a one-time lump-sum payment, as they can divide their total annual premiums into terms of three or six months without any interest or financing fees.

“Even with these manageable staggered payments, policyholders are guaranteed immediate, full, and uncompromised protection the moment their installment plan is approved, ensuring there are zero gaps in their security,” Malayan Insurance said.

The installment facilities are now available via participating credit card partners and for purchases via its website.

Malayan Insurance’s premiums earned stood at P5.516 billion in 2025, latest Insurance Commission data showed. Its net income was P383.533 billion. — A.M.C. Sy