AIA PHILIPPINES Life and General Insurance Co., Inc. is seeing a shift in Filipinos toward more proactive financial and health planning, driven largely by family values and a desire to prepare for crises.

A recent survey of 872 Filipino respondents found 83% are more proactive about health after experiencing crises, signaling a move away from the traditional bahala na (come what may) mindset toward a handa na (prepared) approach.

“Filipinos are taking steps to be more proactive about health, to stay healthy and financially independent longer, so that they can be secure and confident through the rest of their lives,” AIA Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Henson told a news briefing on Wednesday.

She noted that family remains a central influence across generations.

The survey suggests increased awareness could translate into higher insurance demand, with 42% indicating they are likely to buy insurance products within the next 12 months.

More than half of the respondents see the future as tangible and worth preparing for, while 47% remain proactive despite having a safety net such as a health maintenance organization (HMO) plan.

Most respondents reject the bahala na mindset, disagreeing with statements like “I feel fine today, so why plan ahead?” (53%), “It’s hard to invest in benefits I can claim years away” (42%), and “I’ll just wing it when stress hits” (60%).

Filipinos also show growing confidence in managing finances and health. About 56% agree financial planning can be simpler than it seems, 54% find health advice easy to understand, and 53% remain confident even when guidance is complex. Survey results showed 77% prefer customized insurance plans, 56% are setting aside money for the future, 70% are taking charge of physical health, and 71% are planning for mental well-being.

However, some respondents still prioritize the present, with 57% focusing on immediate mental wellness and 59% rewarding themselves with short-term gratification.

Family continues to shape attitudes and behavior. Sixty-two percent said family influences their overall health attitudes and choices, 63% cited family as a motivator for taking care of health, and 59% said spending habits mirror their household.

Seventy-one percent noted family relationships affect mental well-being, and 56% said daily health decisions are guided by family.

The study also found 45% report that supporting their family affects their mental health, while 43% sacrifice personal financial goals for family needs, underscoring the enduring role of family in Filipino financial and health planning decisions. — Aaron Michael C. Sy