THE SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM (SSS) has partnered with East West Rural Bank, Inc. to expand the MySSS Card to underserved areas.

SSS President Robert Joseph M. de Claro and EastWest Rural Bank President Shiela Marasigan-Bajado signed a memorandum of agreement authorizing the bank to issue the card, which serves as both an official SSS ID and debit card, mainly for rural members while remaining accessible nationwide.

“The MySSS card also allows SSS to provide digital payment facilities for our registrants, members, pensioners and beneficiaries,” Mr. de Claro said in a statement on Wednesday.

The state pension fund uses the national ID database to verify membership and issues cards via partner banks, with benefits disbursed through linked accounts.

Ms. Bajado said the application process would be available at EastWest Rural Bank’s 112 branches and branch-lites nationwide this year, most of which are in Mindanao and the Visayas, and may also be offered digitally at cross-selling desks at EastWest Bank branches.

Cardholders will have waived maintaining balance requirements and can earn interest once balances reach P500, she added.

Launched in October 2025, the MySSS Card replaces the unified multi-purpose identification card and functions as a digital banking tool. — Aaron Michael C. Sy