LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) has signed a memorandum of agreement with the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) to expand access to financing for local government units (LGU), supporting infrastructure and public service projects nationwide.

Under the partnership, 1,486 municipalities will gain broader access to development financing, technical assistance, and information on the bank’s lending programs.

“By providing municipalities with accessible financing, we empower local leaders to transform their communities and strengthen local economies,” Lynette V. Ortiz, president and chief executive officer at LANDBANK, said in a statement. “This partnership helps turn plans into action, enabling better services for their constituents.”

LGUs may tap funding for projects such as roads, healthcare facilities, sanitation systems and disaster resilience initiatives.

As of January, LANDBANK said its enhanced LGU lending program has disbursed P190 billion for infrastructure and socioeconomic projects. Its multi-developmental financing support program has approved P3.6 billion in loans, prioritizing third- to fifth-class municipalities with limited fiscal capacity.

Beyond lending, the bank said it would continue to support municipalities through guidance on borrowing, fiscal management and project development to ensure sustainable outcomes.

As of end-2025, LANDBANK had 10,412 touchpoints nationwide across all 82 provinces, including 615 branches and branch-lite units, 60 lending centers, and thousands of ATMs and agent banking partners. — Aaron Michael C. Sy