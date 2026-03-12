RIZAL COMMERCIAL Banking Corp. (RCBC) is targeting double-digit loan growth for its credit cards business as it continues to grow its consumer business.

“I think we’re constantly innovating and we’re constantly growing our business, attracting new customers, and also gaining more loyalty from our customers. The growth will be there. We want them to appreciate the product and service that we’re going to offer to our clients. I’m not going to put a particular number to it, but I’m confident that clients will be very happy,” RCBC President and Chief Executive Officer Reginaldo Anthony B. Cariaso told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the RCBC Airmiles Visa Signature Card late on Tuesday.

The bank’s credit card receivables grew by 32% year on year in 2025, driven by the acquisition of affluent customers that also resulted in an 18% increase in issued cards, it said.

RCBC Credit Cards President and Chief Executive Officer Arniel Vincent B. Ong said at the same event that total credit cards in force stood at 1.5 million, which he expects to continue growing at a double-digit pace, contributing to the bank’s aggressive consumer expansion.

“The cards business has been one of the fastest growing portfolios of the bank. As we push more into the consumer segment, if you look at RCBC, that’s not going to change. We will continue to drive growth through our consumer business. And credit cards is one of those pillars.”

Mr. Ong said credit card loans make up close to half of the bank’s total consumer portfolio. Of the bank’s total credit card transaction value, more than half are coming from the affluent segment.

“We’ve been making a stronger position on the affluent segment for the last three to four years since the exit from the pandemic. That’s been a very conscious decision that we’ve made. A lot of our products, features, and promotions have really been trying to capture the mass affluent and the affluent segment needs.”

The RCBC Airmiles Visa Signature Card launched on Tuesday, which replaces its current travel miles card offering, also caters to the affluent segment.

The new card features 1.5% foreign exchange conversion fee, unlimited airport lounge access worldwide, up to P20 million in travel insurance coverage, and up to 36-month installments via the RCBC Pulz app.

Mr. Ong said holders of the bank’s previous miles card will be moved to the RCBC Airmiles Visa Signature Card by June.

Meanwhile, RCBC does not expect the war in the Middle East to materially affect their operations, but they will continue to monitor developments for potential risks, he added.

“Depending on how long this war happens, it can cause inflationary pressures on the prices of goods locally, which means it will eat into the disposable income of customers. At RCBC, even during the pandemic, what we have always done is to help our customers who are struggling so that if they have a problem, we can help them… Those things will continue. So, as a bank, we’re just preparing for those things,” Mr. Ong said.

“Let’s just say we are on top of it. We’re dimensioning that risk at the moment. It’s a very live discussion. So, it’s hard to say at this point. But the bank is taking a proactive stance to manage those risks.”

RCBC’s net income rose by 11% year on year to P10.6 billion in 2025.

Its shares closed at P23.90 apiece on Wednesday, down by 10 centavos or 0.42% from Tuesday’s finish. — Aaron Michael C. Sy