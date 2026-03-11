RIZAL COMMERCIAL Banking Corp. (RCBC) saw its renewable energy (RE) portfolio grow to breach P60 billion last year, helping add over 2,000 megawatts of installed clean energy capacity for the Philippines.

This was up from the P53 billion in 2024, with RE loans now making up half of RCBC’s total sustainable portfolio, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

RCBC Chief Sustainability Officer Armi M. Lamberte said the funds were channeled to 27 renewable energy initiatives on solar, wind, hydropower, and geothermal projects.

“For over six years, renewable energy has been the driving force behind RCBC’s eligible sustainable portfolio,” she said.

RCBC added that it remains on track to fully phase out its exposure to coal borrowers by 2031, as it committed in 2020.

As of 2025, the bank’s RE exposure is almost three times larger than its coal-related exposures, it said.

RCBC’s net income rose by 11% to P10.6 billion last year.

Its shares closed unchanged at P24 each on Tuesday. — A.M.C. Sy