RIZAL COMMERCIAL Banking Corp. (RCBC) recorded an 11% increase in its net income last year to P10.6 billion as its core businesses continued to grow.

This translated to a 62-basis-point (bp) increase in return on equity to 6.65%, while return on assets rose by 6 bps to 0.81%, the bank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

Its financial statement was unavailable as of press time.

RCBC’s net interest income surged by 32% year on year, supported by a more diverse funding base that helped bring down costs.

It also saw better yields on earning assets as its consumer loan book grew by 29%.

Gross customer loans grew by 7% in 2025, with consumer loans now making up 49% of its portfolio as credit card receivables increased by 32% year on year.

“This growth was fueled by the successful acquisition of affluent customers, resulting in an 18% increase in issued cards. The sustained double-digit receivables growth was achieved through the strategic use of data analytics to deepen cardholder engagement and loyalty,” RCBC said.

Its net interest margin was at 4.77%, up by 89 bps from the previous year.

Meanwhile, RCBC’s service fee income rose by 25% last year, also partly driven by its focus on the consumer segment.

On the funding side, total deposits stood at P1 trillion, 52% of which were low-cost current account, savings account or CASA deposits.

Total assets were at P1.4 trillion at end-2025.

“We will continue to innovate and listen, ensuring that RCBC remains your most reliable partner in this rapidly changing world as a digital and CX (customer experience)-first bank,” RCBC President and Chief Executive Officer Reginaldo Anthony B. Cariaso said.

The bank now has 453 branches and 1,514 automated teller machines (ATM) nationwide, as well as 4,937 ATM Go or mobile ATM terminals.

RCBC’s shares closed unchanged at P25 each on Tuesday. — A.M.C. Sy