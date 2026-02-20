METROPOLITAN BANK & Trust Co. (Metrobank) in 2025 posted an all-time high net income for the fourth consecutive year, backed by steady loan growth and strong trading gains.

The bank booked a P49.7-billion net profit in 2025, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, marking the fourth year in a row that it saw record earnings.

Its performance was supported by “modest asset expansion, resilient margins, healthy trading income and contained cost growth,” it said.

Before provisions, its operating profit grew by 17.1% year on year to P78.4 billion.

“This full-year performance reflects the trust of our clients, the dedication of our people, and our commitment to disciplined growth. We continue to strengthen our balance sheet while expanding support to businesses and consumers who drive the Philippine economy. Our focus remains clear, and that is, to grow alongside our stakeholders and contribute to the country’s sustained progress,” Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee said.

The bank’s net interest income climbed by 9.2% to P124.6 billion last year.

This was backed by an 8.8% growth in its gross loans to P2.04 trillion. Metrobank said its corporate and commercial loan book expanded by 7.4%, in line with economic growth trends. Meanwhile, its consumer portfolio grew by 13.9%.

Asset quality was “intact” as its nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio was at 1.7% and its NPL cover or buffers against potential credit risks stood at 140.8%.

On the other hand, its non-interest income increased by 11.6% year on year to P33.5 billion in 2025.

This was mainly driven by a 47.2% jump in its trading and foreign exchange income to P8.2 billion amid “strong customer flows and favorable trading opportunities,” it said.

Fee and trust income also rose by 6% to P19.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Metrobank’s operating costs went up by 3.3% to P79.7 billion.

As a result, cost-to-income ratio improved to 50.7% in 2025 from 53.8% in the year prior.

Total deposits went up to P2.7 trillion at end-2025, with 59.2% of the total being low-cost current and savings accounts.

Its loan-to-deposit ratio was at 74.9%, which it said shows that it is capable of meeting its customers’ funding needs.

Metrobank’s consolidated assets stood at P3.88 trillion at end-2025, expanding by 10.2% year on year.

Its total equity increased by 9.4% to P421.7 billion.

Capital adequacy ratio was at 16.8% and common equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 16.1%, well above the central bank’s required minimum levels. Its liquidity coverage ratio was at 181.7%.

“The bank believes that its robust capital position and balance sheet strength will provide ample support as it navigates through uncertain times,” it said.

Metrobank shares closed at P73.30 apiece on Thursday, down by 85 centavos or 1.15% from the previous session. — A.M.C. Sy