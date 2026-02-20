EAST WEST BANKING Corp.’s (EastWest Bank) net income jumped by 21% to P9.2 billion last year on strong growth in its revenues and fee-based income.

Its full-year financial performance translated to a return on equity of 11.9%, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday.

“Our 2025 performance demonstrates the bank’s ability to grow efficiently amidst a competitive environment and evolving market conditions,” EastWest Bank President Jackie S. Fernandez said. “We strengthened revenue generation across businesses, supported by resilient asset growth and improved fee momentum.”

The bank’s revenues rose by 20% year on year to P51 billion in 2025, it said.

Its net interest income grew to P40.6 billion, backed by a 13% expansion in interest-earning assets.

Meanwhile, non-interest revenues were mainly supported by a 21% increase in its fee income to P7.1 billion.

EastWest Bank’s operating expenses went up by 8% to P25.4 billion last year, which it said was due mainly to volume-related costs and “sustained investments in people and technology — investments that are now translating into productivity gains.”

“The bank also continued to advance digital and service initiatives that strengthen customer experience and operational scalability, anchored on the EasyWay ecosystem and core modernization priorities,” it said.

Its pre-provision operating profit rose by 33% to P25.5 billion.

Cost-to-income ratio improved to 49.7% last year from 55.2% in 2024.

EastWest Bank set aside provisions amounting to P14.2 billion last year. Its nonperforming loan coverage ratio was at 86%.

“Our prudent provisioning strategy ensures the bank remains well-positioned against macroeconomic uncertainties. Even with these added buffers, we delivered solid profitability and improved returns,” EastWest Bank Chief Executive Officer Jerry G. Ngo said.

Total deposits increased by 13% to P437.8 billion in 2025, 82% of which were low-cost current account, savings account or CASA deposits, which grew by 14% year on year.

“Priority Banking momentum also strengthened, with assets under management increasing 40% to surpass P100 billion,” the bank said.

EastWest Bank’s assets stood at P577.1 billion at end-2025, expanding by 10% year on year.

Its capital adequacy ratio was at 13.5% and common equity Tier 1 ratio was at 12.6%, both well above regulatory thresholds.

“The bank noted its core businesses remain resilient, supported by steady loan demand and improving asset quality trends,” it said.

“We enter 2026 with strong momentum. Our continued investments in digital transformation, customer experience, and risk management will reinforce EastWest’s competitiveness and position us for sustained growth this year,” Mr. Ngo added.

EastWest Bank’s shares climbed by 18 centavos or 1.44% to finish at P12.72 each on Thursday. — Aaron Michael C. Sy