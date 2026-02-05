LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) saw its net income grow by 24.38% year on year to a record-high P43.98 billion in 2025 on continued lending to its mandated sectors.

This was up from P35.36 billion in 2024.

The bank’s net interest income rose by 14% year on year to P110.86 billion from P97.25 billion in 2024.

This came as its interest income increased by 8.58% to P152.6 billion from P140.63 billion, supported by higher returns on loans and stronger fixed-income earnings from investments, the Department of Finance (DoF) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, interest expense dropped by 3.57% to P41.84 billion from P43.39 billion.

On the other hand, LANDBANK’s other operating income declined by 16.51% to P11.54 billion in 2025 from P13.82 billion the prior year.

Operating expenses jumped by 16.06% year on year to P63.63 billion from P54.83 billion, mainly due to higher compensation costs.

LANDBANK’s gross loans stood at P1.68 trillion as of end-2025, with 53.5% or P896.61 billion being loans for agriculture, fisheries, and rural development, the DoF said.

Meanwhile, net loans were at P1.28 billion, up by 4.52% year on year from P1.22 billion at end-2024.

Even as its loan book grew, the DoF said LANDBANK’s asset quality “improved” last year.

On the funding side, deposits with the bank hit a record P3.11 trillion last year, up by 3.27% from P3.01 trillion in 2024.

Total assets rose by 2.73% to P3.52 trillion at end-2025 from P3.11 trillion in 2024.Capital funds stood at P278.44 billion.

“The bank’s capital position remained strong and supportive of balance sheet growth, underpinned by sustained profitability and prudent balance sheet management initiatives,” the DoF said.

“LANDBANK’s strong financial performance allows us to do more of what we are mandated to do — extend affordable and accessible financing to Filipinos, especially to farmers, fishers, and the entire agricultural value chain. By strengthening primary production and scaling value-adding activities, we promote food security and drive inclusive, sustainable growth,” LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said. — A.M.C. Sy