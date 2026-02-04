ASIA United Bank Corp. (AUB) has expanded its HelloMoney e-wallet to China, lifting the number of countries where the app can be used for payments to 60, as Philippine banks push to stay relevant with travelers and overseas spending.

The move lets users pay by scanning QR codes supported by Alipay+, extending HelloMoney’s reach across one of the world’s biggest digital payment markets.

“Our partnership with Alipay+ empowers Filipinos with unprecedented international payment access,” AUB President Manuel A. Gomez said in a statement on Tuesday. “With this expansion, HelloMoney is removing long-standing barriers in foreign travel and ensuring that every Filipino can enjoy safe and convenient digital payments abroad.”

The China rollout follows HelloMoney’s expansion to 48 countries in December 2025, including markets across Europe as well as Australia, the US and the United Arab Emirates. The e-wallet is also accepted in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

More than six million HelloMoney users can now make payments overseas using the Scan-to-Pay feature, with transactions processed in real time and shown transparently on the app, the bank said. The service is designed to reduce reliance on cash and limit confusion over foreign exchange rates.

“HelloMoney was built to make everyday transactions simpler, and that mission extends to the way Filipinos move and pay around the world,” AUB Executive Vice-President and IT and Operations Head Wilfredo E. Rodriguez, Jr. said. “By expanding our Scan-to-Pay feature to China and other countries with Alipay+, we are giving our users a safer and more seamless way to pay internationally.”

AUB said it aims to position HelloMoney as a core travel payment tool by expanding coverage in major destinations and enhancing payment features. The rollout targets travelers and overseas spenders globally. — Aaron Michael C. Sy