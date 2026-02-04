TALA FINANCE has signed a $100-million partnership with CIMB Group Holdings Berhad to accelerate the rollout of its online lending platform in Vietnam, marking its next expansion step after years of growth in the Philippines.

The US-based financial technology firm said the partnership would support the launch of a digital credit product aimed at underserved and underbanked consumers in Vietnam, where access to formal lending remains limited for many households and small earners.

The service would “provide safe, affordable credit to many people who don’t have access,” Tala founder and Chief Executive Officer Shivani Siroya said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said Tala’s technology and customer support capabilities position the firm to serve borrowers who are often excluded from traditional finance.

Vietnam is Tala’s latest market in Southeast Asia, building on its operations in the Philippines, where the company has grown steadily since launching in 2017. Tala Philippines said its year-to-date loan book has reached P137 billion, covering about 28 million loans to 4.5 million customers.

Beyond lending, Tala said its Philippine unit continues to invest in financial literacy initiatives and anti-fraud measures to support responsible borrowing and consumer protection.

The company said these efforts reflect its broader goal of expanding access to safe and affordable credit for low- and middle-income users.

At the group level, Tala Finance said it has disbursed more than $7 billion to over 13 million customers across three continents over the past decade.

Under the Vietnam partnership, Tala and CIMB plan to introduce a flexible line-of-credit product tailored to local consumer needs. Tala Vietnam General Manager Steven Truong said many Vietnamese consumers face limited and costly credit options.

“I’ve seen first-hand the frustration and struggles caused by the lack of good credit options for everyday Vietnamese,” he said. He added that working with CIMB would let Tala reach more underbanked users through its mobile app.

Tala Vietnam will offer eligible customers credit limits of up to 30 million dong (P68,000) for permitted consumption purposes.

Each drawdown may have a tenor of up to 61 days, with repayment dates that borrowers can align with their cash flow. The product also allows early repayment to help users avoid additional fees, with registration and approval handled fully through the Tala app.

CIMB will provide banking infrastructure, regulatory expertise and local market insight, while Tala contributes its technology and experience serving underbanked populations.

Le Hien Trang, CIMB Bank (Vietnam) Ltd. head of partnership and strategic growth, said the deal aims to widen access to digital financial services and help customers manage their personal finances more easily. — Aaron Michael C. Sy