LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) on Wednesday began the public offering of its dual-tenor sustainability bonds.

The state-run bank has priced the Agriculture, Sustainability, Environment and Socioeconomic Development or ASENSO Bonds at 5.1714% per annum for the 1.5-year Series B tranche and at 5.5615% per annum for the three-year Series C papers.

They are available for purchase at LANDBANK branches, its selling agents, and through the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App (MBA). The lender said the ASENSO Bonds are the first corporate or bank bond offering made available via in-app subscription.

“The ASENSO Bonds allow Filipinos to grow their savings through attractive returns, while directly supporting projects that strengthen agriculture, protect the environment, create jobs, and uplift communities,” LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said in a statement. “This is finance with purpose. This is capital with conscience — where every peso helps move the nation forward.”

LANDBANK is looking to raise P30 billion via the issuance. It earlier said that the bond proceeds will be used to fund eligible green projects, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, green buildings, clean transport, sustainable water management, and pollution prevention, as well as social projects such as food security, affordable housing, health, education, access to essential services, employment generation, and broader socioeconomic development.

The public offer period is set to run until Feb. 6. The bonds will be listed on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. on Feb. 16.

The papers are being sold for a minimum investment of P10,000 and in increments of P10,000. Interest on the bonds will be paid quarterly starting from the issue date.

LANDBANK has mandated China Bank Capital Corp. (Chinabank Capital) as the sole issue manager for the bond offering, with LANDBANK and Chinabank Capital acting as the selling agents.

The bank last tapped the domestic bond market in November 2020 as it raised P5 billion via the sale of two-year fixed-rate ASEAN Sustainability Bond with an interest rate of 2.5872% per annum.

LANDBANK’s net income climbed by 41.79% year on year to P35.64 billion in the first nine months of 2025. — Aaron Michael C. Sy