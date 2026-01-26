APPLE PAY may enter the Philippine market at any time as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has already ruled that it is not an operator of payment system (OPS), an official said.

“We abide by the determination that it’s not an OPS,” BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto E. Tangonan told reporters on the sidelines of the central bank’s annual reception for the banking community on Friday. “So, Google Pay has launched. So, it’s up to them (Apple Pay) when they will launch.”

The BSP said in mid-2025 that both Google Pay and Apple Pay are technology service providers and not OPS and do not need to register with the regulator as they do not hold funds but instead process payment credentials, and there is also no contract between them and merchants.

In November, Google Pay entered the Philippines through the launch of Google Wallet, which allows users to link debit or credit cards to the e-wallet.

Earlier reports have said that Apple Pay could be available by the third quarter. However, Mr. Tangonan said they have not been informed regarding the timing.

Asked if the central bank is in talks with Apple Pay, he said: “After we said, ‘Ah, okay, we don’t deem it an OPS,’ that’s it.”

The BSP defines an OPS as an entity that provides clearing or settlement services in a payment system, or defines, prescribes, designs, controls or maintains the operational framework for the system.

Its functions include the maintenance, operation, or provision of platforms or systems that enable payments or fund transfers.

As of Jan. 16, 312 OPS are licensed to operate in the country, based on BSP data. — Katherine K. Chan