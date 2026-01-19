THE MERGER between the trust units of the ATR Asset Management Group (ATRAM Group) and Union Bank of the Philippines, (UnionBank) has been completed following approval by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ATRAM Trust Corp. (ATC) and UnionBank Investment Management and Trust Corp. (UBIMTC) have merged effective Jan. 9, with the former as the surviving entity and assuming all fiduciary and investment management responsibilities of the latter, ATRAM Group said in a statement on Monday.

“This merger brings together two institutions with complementary strengths and a shared commitment to fiduciary excellence. With the transaction now completed, ATC is well-positioned to deliver a broader range of investment, wealth and trust solutions while maintaining the highest standards of governance, risk management, and client service,” ATRAM Trust President Deanno J. Basas said.

The transaction is the first merger between trust corporations in the country, which marks the continuing development of the sector.

“The milestone reflects a strategic move toward scale, specialization, and strengthened governance, undertaken under close regulatory supervision and with a strong emphasis on client protection and continuity,” ATRAM Group said.

BSP data as of end-September 2025 showed that ATC held trust assets worth P369.95 billion, while UBIMTC had P106.84 billion. This brings their combined assets to about P477 billion.

The merged entity will benefit from ATC’s investment management expertise and diversified product capabilities and UBIMTC’s digital infrastructure and extensive client reach through its listed parent UnionBank, ATRAM Group said.

“This strengthened company enhances service delivery, expands fiduciary and investment solutions, and supports continued innovation across trust and asset management services,” it said.

“With the merger complete, ATC is reinforcing its leadership position in the Philippine market and setting a precedent for future consolidation within the trust sector.” — BVR