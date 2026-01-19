THE PHILIPPINE banking industry’s total assets rose by 7.44% year on year at end-November, mainly driven by an increase in loans, preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

Banks’ combined assets increased to P28.722 trillion as of November 2025 from P26.734 trillion in the same period in 2024.

Month on month, total assets went up by 1.52% from P28.292 trillion as of October.

Banks’ assets are mainly supported by loans, deposits, and investments. These include cash and due from banks as well as interbank loans receivable (IBL) and reverse repurchase (RRP), net of allowances for credit losses.

BSP data showed that universal and commercial banks accounted for the bulk of the industry’s assets with P26.82 trillion as of November.

Thrift banks followed with P1.337 trillion, while digital banks held P158.978 billion in assets.

Meanwhile, rural and cooperative banks had P406.214 billion in assets as of end-September, based on the latest available BSP data.

The banking sector’s total net loan portfolio inclusive of IBL and RRP stood at P15.894 trillion at end-November, growing by 11.66% year on year from P14.234 trillion previously. Month on month, this inched up by 1.91% from P15.596 trillion as of October.

Net investments, or financial assets and equity investments in subsidiaries, climbed by 6.53% to P8.39 trillion during the period from P7.876 trillion a year prior and by 1.54% from P8.263 trillion at end-October.

Net real and other properties acquired likewise jumped by 20.44% year on year to P136.991 billion from P113.746 billion. It also edged up by 0.64% from P136.113 billion the previous month.

Meanwhile, Philippine banks’ other assets rose by 15.91% to P2.248 trillion at end-November from P1.939 trillion a year earlier. Month on month, it slipped by 0.54% from P2.26 trillion.

On the other hand, cash and due from banks dropped by 20.13% to P2.054 trillion from P2.571 trillion in the comparable year-ago period, but climbed by 0.8% from P2.038 trillion at end-October 2025.

Meanwhile, Philippine banks’ total liabilities amounted to P25.07 trillion at end-November 2025, up by 7.14% from P23.399 trillion a year prior and by 1.63% from the P24.668 trillion seen at end-October.

The majority of banks’ liabilities were deposits, which went up by 7.32% year on year to P21.239 trillion from P19.79 trillion.

Broken down, peso-denominated deposits stood at P17.561 trillion, while foreign currency deposits were at P3.678 trillion. — Katherine K. Chan