VISA has partnered with GCash to roll out cross-border account funding solutions, providing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and tourists easier access to international funds.

“Visa shares with GCash a longstanding commitment to make payments safer, more secure and seamless,” Visa Philippines Country Manager Jeffrey Navarro said in a statement on Wednesday. “With this cross-border account funding solution, we hope to make payments even more flexible for millions of overseas Filipinos and tourists.”

He added that the initiative supports the government’s push for financial inclusion and a cash-lite economy.

Under the partnership, GCash integrates Visa’s real-time money transfer platform Visa Direct, which was launched on the app on Dec. 11, 2025.

The collaboration also allows foreign-issued Visa cards to fund GCash accounts via the cross-border account funding solution. The move targets the Philippines’ growing digital remittance market.

About 74% of Filipinos prefer sending money digitally, while 66% opt to receive funds through digital channels, according to a Visa report. Almost half of respondents cited digital remittances as a safe and private method.

“Our mission at GCash is to make financial services accessible to every Filipino,” Paul Albano, GCash International general manager, said in the same statement.

“By teaming up with Visa, we’re expanding our reach and delivering even greater value to our users, both at home and abroad,” he added.

Visa said the partnership aligns with the country’s digital remittance trend and the government’s broader agenda to promote financial inclusion and support a cash-lite economy. — AMCS