BDO UNIBANK, INC. said proceeds from its ASEAN sustainability bonds were used to finance motorcycles for more than 68,000 workers, supporting livelihoods across the Philippines.

The bank funded 68,409 riders through its partnership with Unistar Credit and Finance Corp. and its motorcycle retail arm Trancycle, which operates 280 branches nationwide.

The listed lender did not disclose the total loan amount.

The financing supports workers who rely on motorcycles for income-generating activities, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao, the lender said.

“Access to financial services is essential for economic empowerment,” BDO Executive Vice-President and Institutional Banking Group head Charles M. Rodriguez said in a statement. “Through BDO’s ASEAN sustainability bond, we are helping Filipinos gain the financial tools they need to build sustainable livelihoods.”

Unistar Chief Executive Officer Matthew Siy Cha said motorcycle ownership gives riders greater mobility and income opportunities, benefiting both workers and their families.

Since January 2022, BDO has issued a total of P286.7 billion in sustainability bonds, making it one of the most active issuers of peso-denominated sustainable debt in the country.

Last week, the bank began the public offer for its fifth ASEAN sustainability bond, targeting at least P5 billion from three-year notes. Its issuance in July raised P115 billion from 1.5-year bonds, far exceeding the initial P5-billion target and marking the biggest peso bond sale on record.

BDO said the motorcycle financing supports access to practical transport and livelihood opportunities for micro and small enterprises, while also improving delivery and mobility services in local communities.

The bank added that the program benefits small businesses through faster and more affordable transport, helping reduce costs and improve access to customers, particularly in underserved areas.

Separately, BDO said it continues to fund projects aligned with green infrastructure and its long-term goal of supporting a low-carbon economy.

BDO’s attributable net income rose 6.1% year on year to P22.47 billion in the third quarter of 2025, bringing nine-month earnings to P63.09 billion, up 4.1% from a year earlier.

Shares of BDO closed at P138.50 on the Philippine Stock Exchange, down 1.9%. — Aaron Michael C. Sy