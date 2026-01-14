DIGITAL FINANCE platform Atome has closed the renewal of an upsized $345-million debt facility that will help fund its continued expansion in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.

Atome said in a statement on Tuesday that it has finalized the syndicated facility that was up from the $200 million it secured in 2024 following the entry of new participating banks.

“The expanded facility will accelerate the expansion of Atome Financial’s profitable regional portfolio and products such as buy now, pay later (BNPL), lending and the Atome (PayLater Anywhere) Card across key Southeast Asian markets Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines,” it said.

“This facility has grown significantly within a year. We’re now even better positioned to support a rapidly growing, healthy and profitable loan book, while scaling transparent and flexible credit solutions to serve both merchants and consumers,” said Andy Tan, Atome chief commercial officer.

HSBC reprised its roles as structuring bank and mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, while DBS also joined as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner.

Returning lenders include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.’s Singapore branch, Brunei’s Baiduri Bank, and Cathay United Bank. Fubon Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank joined as new participants.

“At HSBC, we support businesses by leveraging our global network, deep sector expertise, and capital strength. Our long-standing partnership with Atome reflects this commitment. We appreciate their continued trust and the opportunity to support them on this milestone transaction. We look forward to more shared successes in the years to come,” HSBC Singapore Head of Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking Gilbert Ng said.

“DBS is pleased to support Atome as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, reaffirming our commitment to catalyzing innovative and responsible growth in the digital economy. Atome continues to successfully leverage technology to scale accessible, transparent, and flexible credit solutions for underserved consumers in Southeast Asia within a robust risk framework — supporting DBS’ commitment to creating meaningful impact across the region,” DBS Head of Digital Economy Group Chua Shih Guan added.

Atome is part of Singapore-headquartered Advance Intelligence Group’s wallet platform Atome Financial, which is backed by investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Warburg Pincus. It is active in the Philippines as a BNPL firm and also offers insurance, savings, cards and lending services across Southeast Asian markets.

In 2025, Atome Financial’s annualized net revenue breached $500 million, supported by annualized gross merchandise value (GMV) of $6 billion. It posted its strongest monthly GMV on record last month, reflecting a 70% annual increase, it added.

In the Philippines, Atome has disbursed over 2 million PayLater Anywhere Cards, with up to 80% of these being to first-time cardholders. — A.M.C. Sy