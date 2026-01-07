EAST WEST Banking Corp. (EastWest Bank) has partnered with PayMongo Philippines, Inc. to allow the bank’s business clients to accept online payments at cheaper rates.

Under the partnership, EastWest Bank’s business clients can integrate PayMongo’s online payment gateway at “preferential” merchant discount rates, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

This will allow them to accept card, wallet and digital payments at competitive prices.

“This partnership is about giving businesses the easier eay to bank and transact. By including PayMongo’s capabilities into our ecosystem, we’re enabling easier online payments, faster settlement, and a smoother digital commerce experience, all at a cost that supports their growth,” EastWest Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jerry G. Ngo said.

“We’re pleased to partner with EastWest in broadening access to digital payment solutions for more Filipino entrepreneurs. By working together, we can offer tools that make digital transactions easier and support the operational needs of today’s entrepreneurs — all while contributing to stronger digital financial infrastructure in the Philippines,” PayMongo President and CEO Elmer M. Malolos said.

EastWest Bank said it plans to expand its collaboration with PayMongo to explore other ways to integrate emerging financial technologies into its offerings and services for entrepreneurs.

“This partnership comes at a time when the Philippine fintech ecosystem is accelerating rapidly, from the rise of embedded finance and tokenized assets to open-banking models and next-generation payment rails. By aligning payments, settlements, and banking services, EastWest is positioning itself as a strategic innovation partner for businesses navigating a digital economy,” it added.

EastWest Bank’s attributable net income rose by 6.25% year on year to P2.48 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

This brought its nine-month profit to P6.62 billion, up by 13.81% from the same period in 2024.

The bank’s shares went up by eight centavos or 0.68% to close at P11.90 each on Tuesday. — Aaron Michael C. Sy