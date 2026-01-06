BANK of the Philippine Islands (BPI) wants to raise at least P5 billion via the sale of social bonds.

The listed bank is set to offer two-year fixed-rate peso-denominated papers called BPI Supporting Individuals Grow, Lead, and Achieve Bonds or BPI SIGLA Bonds, and is looking to raise P5 billion in fresh funds, with the option to upsize, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday.

The public offer period is scheduled to start on Jan. 26 and end on Feb. 4, unless adjusted by the bank. The bonds are expected to be issued and listed on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. on Feb. 13.

“The net proceeds of the offer will be used for the financing or refinancing of eligible social projects under BPI’s Sustainable Funding Framework consistent with the ASEAN Social Bond Standards,” the bank said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission affirmed the notes’ “ASEAN Social Bond” label on Dec. 18, it added.

The BPI SIGLA Bonds issuance will mark the second issuance out of the bank’s P200-billion bond and commercial paper program approved in October 2024.

BPI Capital Corp. and ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch are the joint lead arrangers and selling agents for the offer.

BPI last tapped the domestic market in May last year, raising P40 billion from its offering of 1.5-year Supporting Inclusion, Nature, and Growth or SINAG Bonds. This was well above the initial P5-billion plan and marked the bank’s largest peso bond issuance to date.

The papers were priced at an interest rate of 5.85% per annum to be paid quarterly.

BPI’s attributable net income inched up by 0.6% to P17.526 billion in the third quarter of 2025. This brought its nine-month profit to P50.48 billion, up by 5.21% year on year.

The bank’s shares went down by 50 centavos or 0.42% to close at P118.10 apiece on Monday. — A.M.C. Sy