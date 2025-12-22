LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) is set to issue sustainability bonds next quarter as it looks to expand its lending to its priority sectors.

“As part of its broader sustainable finance strategy, LANDBANK plans to offer sustainability bonds by the first quarter of 2026,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

“Proceeds from the bonds will support national development priorities, including agriculture, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), renewable energy, housing, and infrastructure. The planned issuance aims to mobilize long-term funding to scale up LANDBANK’s existing sustainable lending programs and further strengthen its leadership in sustainable finance.”

The bank has disbursed P176.48 billion in sustainable finance loans as of October, it said.

These loans supported initiatives related to renewable energy transition, clean transport, water access, housing, disaster resilience, and health system improvements.

In September, LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said the bank is eyeing to raise over P20 billion from a sustainability bond offering. The papers will be branded as “Asenso bonds” and are expected to have a tenor between one and five years, and could also be issued in multiple tranches.

LANDBANK’s net income climbed by 41.79% to P35.64 billion in the first nine months of 2025 from P25.14 billion in the same period last year. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante