THE Insurance Commission (IC) has lifted the cease-and-desist order it issued against health maintenance organization (HMO) MEDOcare Health Systems, Inc. (MHSI), allowing it to exit conservatorship after more than five months.

The stop order was lifted on Dec. 16, effectively releasing the company from conservatorship, according to a notice posted on the IC’s website.

The HMO was told to stop writing new business and was placed under conservatorship on June 18 due to its continued noncompliance with the IC’s product approval requirements.

Data from the IC showed that MHSI posted a net income of P12.6 million in the first three months of 2025.

Its assets stood at P374.8 million and liabilities of P193.5 million as of March. — ARAI