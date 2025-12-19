SUN LIFE Grepa Financial, Inc. has launched a new life insurance product that allows customers to tap various investment funds.

The Sun Grepa EasyLink Protect investment-linked life insurance plan has an easy application process through its guaranteed insurability offer that eliminates the need for medical exams.

Policyholders can also select from various local and global investment funds.

“Sun Grepa EasyLink Protect is thoughtfully designed to meet both protection and growth needs,” Sun Life Grepa President Richard S. Lim said in a statement on Thursday.

“It provides lifetime financial security for families while offering opportunities to build wealth through various investment funds. The simplified application process and flexible payment options make it an ideal solution for busy professionals and those looking to optimize their financial planning.”

The plan offers fund boosters and bonuses to planholders, the insurer said.

“It also supports legacy planning as the product provides lifetime protection ensuring financial security for beneficiaries.”

Meanwhile, Sun Life Grepa also announced that it has partnered with rural bank Top Bank Philippines, Inc. to make its financial protection plans more accessible to micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as agri-entrepreneurs and professionals.

“Through this collaboration, we are answering the call to bring wider financial access and meaningful protection to more communities across the country,” Mr. Lim said in a separate statement. “By combining Sun Life Grepa’s expertise in insurance with Top Bank Philippines’ strong community presence, we can deliver innovative solutions that address the real needs of Filipinos.”

“By working with Sun Life Grepa, we are equipping our clients with the financial protection and security they need to thrive,” Top Bank Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Sandig said. “This partnership allows us to go beyond traditional banking by integrating meaningful insurance solutions into our services — helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve financial peace of mind,” he added. — Katherine K. Chan