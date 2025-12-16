M Pioneer’s SafeTrip travel insurance now available on Maya app

1 of 2

MAYA GROUP has partnered with M Pioneer Insurance Inc. to offer travel insurance via its app.

M Pioneer’s comprehensive travel insurance product called SafeTrip is now available inside the Maya app under the partnership, which they said was built on Maya’s digital-first platform and the insurer’s application programming interface-ready infrastructure.

Maya’s “mini-app” architecture allows for real-time policy issuance, it said.

“As we broaden financial health offerings beyond savings, credit and investments, insurance becomes an important pillar to address,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group president and Maya Bank co-founder. “Travel continues to grow, and SafeTrip brings critical protection directly into the Maya app, making it simple for Filipinos to safeguard themselves from unexpected costs, wherever they go.”

“Partnering with Maya allows us to bring insurance closer to Filipinos in the way they already live — digital, on-demand, and accessible,” said James Quin, president of M Pioneer. “Maya’s ecosystem gives us the ability to distribute protection products at scale, reaching customers faster and more efficiently than traditional channels ever could.”

SafeTrip covers emergency medical treatment, evacuation, repatriation, flight delays, baggage issues, and trip cancellations, among others.

Maya added that it will offer more insurance products on its platform soon.

“As consumers look for affordable, convenient and instantly accessible options, digital platforms like Maya are emerging as the most practical way to bring insurance directly into everyday financial behavior.”

Maya Group or Maya Innovations Holdings, Pte. Ltd., formerly Voyager Innovations Holdings, Pte. Ltd., is the parent holding company of Maya Philippines, Inc. and Maya Bank, Inc.

Maya Philippines is registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as an electronic money issuer, remittance and transfer company, operator of payment system, and virtual asset services provider, while Maya Bank is one of the six BSP-licensed digital banks in the country.

Meanwhile, M Pioneer is jointly owned by Pioneer Insurance & Surety Corp. and Manila Electric Co.

The nonlife insurer’s earned premiums stood at P537.43 million in 2024, the latest data from the Insurance Commission showed. It also booked a net income of P211.47 million last year.

The Philippine insurance industry’s combined premium income rose by 13.25% year on year to P372.08 billion as of end-September 2025.

As a result, insurance penetration, or the contribution of insurance premiums to gross domestic product, went up to 1.85% as of September from 1.74% in the same period last year.

Insurance density, or the average spending of each individual on insurance, rose by 12.3% to P3,267.91 per capita from P2,910.10 a year prior.

PLDT Inc. is Maya Innovations’ main shareholder. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — BVR