MASTERCARD on Wednesday rolled out Google Pay for its cardholders in the Philippines, joining Visa in expanding tap-to-pay options as the country seeks to accelerate its transition toward a cashless, digitally inclusive economy.

“The highly anticipated arrival of Google Pay marks a pivotal moment for the Philippines’ financial ecosystem,” Mastercard Philippines Country Manager Jason Crasto said in a statement.

“This innovation not only simplifies everyday payments but also accelerates the country’s journey toward a digitally inclusive economy, where secure, tokenized transactions become the norm for all,” he added.

The service will initially support Chinabank, EastWest, RCBC, Zed Mastercard credit cards and GCash via its Tap-to-Pay feature, with more partner banks expected to join soon.

Google Pay uses tokenization, replacing sensitive card details with a secure digital token stored on a user’s device, lowering the risk of fraud in-store, online and in-app transactions.

The partnership with Mastercard would bring faster, convenient and more secure payments to the Philippines, Google Philippines Country Manager Prep Palacios said in the statement

“This launch underscores our enduring commitment to accelerating financial inclusion and fueling the next chapter of the Philippines’ dynamic digital economy,” he added.

The move follows Visa’s launch with Google Wallet a day earlier, allowing seven issuers — including Chinabank, EastWest, GoTyme, Maya, RCBC, UnionBank and Wise — to accept Google Pay.

Maya in a separate statement said tap-to-pay adoption is expected to expand alongside the growing number of NFC-enabled terminals, promising a seamless experience for both credit and prepaid cardholders.

“This integration empowers our users to move through digital and physical spaces with greater ease, security and reach,” GCash President and Chief Executive Officer Oscar Enrico A. Reyes, Jr. said in a separate statement.

He said the feature would be available to more users in the coming months. EastWest Bank also said Google Pay strengthens its role as a pioneer in contactless and digital payments.

The rollout could significantly accelerate the adoption of cashless payments in the Philippines, where smartphone penetration and e-wallet usage are rising, yet a large share of transactions remain in cash.

By linking card issuers, e-wallets, and digital wallets, Google Pay can reduce reliance on cash, improve transaction security and give banks and fintechs access to richer consumer data for tailored financial services.

The launch also highlights a broader trend: fintech and banking partnerships are reshaping how Filipinos pay for everyday goods and services, bridging gaps in financial inclusion. — Aaron Michael C. Sy