SUN LIFE of Canada (Philippines), Inc. (Sun Life Philippines) kept its place as the top life insurer in the country in terms of premium income in the first nine months of 2025.

The insurer booked a premium income of P44.73 billion in the period as it improved its services and expanded its offerings, it said in a statement on Thursday.

It attributed its performance to its client-centric approach, the commitment of its advisors, and the dedication of its employees.

“At Sun Life, our commitment goes beyond providing financial solutions. As we celebrate our 130th anniversary, we strive to be the Filipinos’ Partner for Life in their journey towards brighter futures. We will continue to innovate and deliver services that empower them to achieve their goals and dreams,” Sun Life Philippines Chief Executive Officer and Country Head Benedict C. Sison said.

The company said it will work to maintain its top spot in the industry to meet the changing needs of its clients while ensuring sustainable growth and positive community impact.

“Sun Life Philippines continues to expand its product offerings and enhance its services to meet the evolving needs of Filipino families in an increasingly dynamic financial landscape.”

The life insurance sector booked a premium income of P299.45 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up by 13.77% from the same period a year prior, the Insurance Commission said. — A.M.C. Sy