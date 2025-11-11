VISA has collaborated with financial technology (fintech) infrastructure provider M2P Fintech and CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp. to launch a debit card issuing solution for rural banks.

Rural banks will be able to issue physical and digital debit cards through an “issuance-in-a-box” framework under the program.

“With this collaboration, we advance Visa’s long-standing commitment to financial inclusion and innovation in payments for the country’s rural and thrift banking sector. Together with M2P Fintech and CTBC Bank, we’re extending the reach of Visa’s trusted global network — enabling more Filipinos to access secure, seamless digital payments and participate in the digital economy. This is about unlocking opportunity and shared prosperity for communities across the Philippines,” Visa Country Manager Jeffrey V. Navarro said.

Rural banks will be able to tap Visa’s risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization and Visa Risk Manager, as well as its dispute resolution tool called Visa Resolve Online.

“This means that consumers served by rural banks will benefit from enhanced security and faster and more transparent dispute resolution, helping build trust and expand access within the formal financial system,” it said.

“We are proud to support this industry collaboration to help digitize Philippines rural banks — an important segment that caters to underserved sectors such as agriculture and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises). In the coming months, we hope to enroll rural banks in this initiative and build momentum toward a more digitally empowered rural banking system,” CTBC Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Luis S. Elizaga said.

“In line with our mission to deliver innovative financial solutions for businesses, banks, and fintechs across the region, we are focused on enabling the digital transformation of rural banks in the Philippines. By integrating technology with strong settlement and operational support, we aim to help these institutions enhance efficiency and better serve their customers,” M2P Fintech Co-founder Madhusudanan R said. — AMCS