GOTYME BANK’S customer base reached over 7.8 million as of end-October as it marked its third anniversary, driven by its partnerships and expanding touchpoints.

“Three years ago, we set out to make banking inclusive, secure, and truly made for people. We wanted to create a bank that fits into everyday life — one our customers could rely on. Today, over 7.8 million Filipinos have trusted GoTyme Bank, making us the fastest-growing bank in the country,” GoTyme Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel D. Clarke said in a statement on Thursday.

It said its customer growth was driven by its network of retail and merchant partners, including Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. and SM Retail Inc., as well as foodpanda, PayMongo Philippines, Inc., and TikTok Shop Philippines.

GoTyme Bank added that it expanded its touchpoints to 600 self-service kiosks and automated teller machines and over 1,000 banking ambassadors nationwide.

Clients can also avail of the digital bank’s services at over 1,450 retail partner locations, including Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Easymart, The Marketplace, Shopwise, No Brand, Handyman, and Southstar Drug.

In September, the GoTyme Bank announced that it is offering 20 free InstaPay transfers monthly to users.

The digital bank also expanded its buy now, pay later feature MoreTyme to include a Pay-in-12 installment option with fee cashback.

Officials said in June that GoTyme Bank expects to hit nine million users by end-2025 and remains on track to be profitable by 2026.

The digital bank booked a net loss of P3.44 billion in 2024, widening from the P2.47-billion loss in 2023 amid higher operating expenses, its latest annual report showed.

GoTyme Bank began commercial operations in October 2022 and is one of the six digital banks licensed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. It is a partnership between the Gokongwei group and Singapore-based Tyme Group. — A.M.C. Sy