SUN LIFE of Canada (Philippines), Inc. (Sun Life Philippines) has launched an investment-linked life policy with a quick application process.

Sun Life EasyLink Protect provides life insurance protection up to age 100, with coverage equal to at least five times the plan’s annual premium.

The insurer said the product has a simplified application and guaranteed acceptance as it does not require lengthy applications or medical exams.

Policyholders also gain access to a selection of local and global investment funds catering to various risk appetites to grow their fund value.

The plan can be paid either annually, semi-annually, or quarterly, over five or 10 years.

“Filipinos have always been go-getters, and we want to help them become more financially confident to go after their dreams. Sun Life EasyLink Protect can help them get started by building a strong financial foundation and helping them gain momentum,” Sun Life Philippines Client Experience and Marketing Head Carla Gonzalez-Chong said in a statement.

“It’s designed for today’s go-getters who want protection and potential growth in one simplified plan because their big dreams deserve big protection.”

Sun Life Asia’s latest Financial Resilience Index found that Filipinos struggled with long-term planning despite high financial confidence.

It showed that only 64% feel capable of meeting their future goals, while one in three said they would not be able to sustain themselves beyond three months without external support if income suddenly stopped.

Latest Insurance Commission data showed that Sun Life Philippines’ premium income was at P57.16 billion in 2024, while its net income was at P10.98 billion. It was the top performing life insurer in terms of premium income and net profit last year. — A.M.C. Sy