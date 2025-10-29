RIZAL COMMERCIAL Banking Corp. (RCBC) saw its net income surge by 32% year on year to P8.2 billion in the first nine months as its consumer lending business continued to expand.

This translated to a return on equity of 6.94% and a return on assets of 0.84%, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

RCBC’s financial statement was unavailable as of press time.

The bank said its nine-month performance was mainly backed by the 13% growth in its gross customer loans and the 25% increase in its fee income. As a result, its gross income rose by 24% year on year.

Net interest income grew by 32% to P40.8 billion in the period, with its net interest margin improving by 86 basis points year on year to 4.68%.

“This was fueled by the expansion in higher-yielding consumer loans, which soared 33% year on year and now account for 46% of the bank’s total loan portfolio,” RCBC said.

Credit card receivables and personal loans jumped by 38%, and auto and housing loans combined rose by 29%.

“The sustained momentum in the consumer lending segment was driven by continuously leveraging data science and digital channels for selective new customer acquisition, alongside the bank’s existing customer network,” it added.

Its growing consumer business also helped drive the growth in its fee income to P7.8 billion amid gains from loan-related transactions, credit cards fees, and bancassurance activities.

“Our continued momentum in the consumer segment affirms that our deliberate approach anchored on data-driven decisions, prudent risk management, and collaboration across businesses continues to drive sustainable growth for the bank,” RCBC President and Chief Executive Officer Reginaldo Anthony B. Cariaso said.

Meanwhile, on the funding side, the bank booked deposits worth P997 billion at end-September, with 50.4% being low-cost current account, savings account deposits.

This supported RCBC’s total assets, which stood at P1.31 trillion in the period.

“This was strengthened by the P12.2-billion sustainability bond issuance in July 2025 as funding costs improved amid the easing interest rate environment,” it added.

Meanwhile, total equity reached P146.68 billion.

RCBC’s common equity Tier 1 ratio was at 13.27%, while capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.15%, both well above regulatory requirements.

Its shares declined by 45 centavos or 1.76% to close at P25.05 apiece on Tuesday. — Aaron Michael C. Sy