BITGET WALLET has launched a card in the Philippines and other select Asia-Pacific markets that will let users pay using cryptocurrencies.

The Bitget Wallet Card lets customers spend their cryptocurrencies by connecting self-custodied digital assets to Mastercard’s and Visa’s partner merchants and networks.

“Launching the Bitget Wallet Card in Asia-Pacific is a pivotal milestone in our strategy. It strengthens our vision of combining self-custody, compliance, and real-world utility, giving users a single gateway to spend, save, and earn with digital assets,” Bitget Wallet Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Elkaleh said in a statement on Thursday.

The application process for the card is fully digital on the Bitget Wallet App. It can be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay for global acceptance.

Transactions are funded through on-chain swaps and deposits into the USDT and USDC stablecoins, and top-ups are free of charge.

Bitget Wallet said the card will help bridge blockchain-native assets with mainstream finance in Asia-Pacific amid the growing on-chain activity in the region, which refers to transactions recorded and validated on the blockchain.

Citing a study by Chainalysis, it said on-chain activity in the region has reached $2.36 trillion, up 69% year on year.

“The region has become a hub for both institutional stablecoin adoption and retail payments, with Southeast Asia driving remittance flows and developed markets like Japan and Australia demanding transparent, cost-efficient payment solutions,” it said.

Bitget Wallet has over 80 million users and supports over 130 blockchains, 20,000 DApps or decentralized applications, and a million tokens. It also enables multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs or decentralized exchanges and cross-chain bridges.

It offers crypto services such as swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. — A.M.C. Sy