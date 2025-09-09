PRU LIFE Insurance Corp. of UK Philippines (Pru Life UK) booked a new business annual premium equivalent (NBAPE) of P4.94 billion in the first semester.

It said it was the top life insurer in terms of NBAPE in the period.

“Our 2025 half-year achievement affirms the strength of our purpose — to be the most trusted partner and protector for every life and every future — for over a million Filipinos. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust and to our agency force, the largest in the country, whose dedication drives our market leadership,” Pru Life UK Chief Finance Officer Francis P. Ortega said in a statement.

The insurer said its premium growth was supported by the continued expansion of its product line after it recently rolled out life policies with guaranteed payouts and a plan compliant with Islamic laws called PRUTerm Lindungi.

The company was one of two insurers to receive a Takaful window license from the Insurance Commission (IC). Takaful insurance needs to be compliant with Shari’ah law, which prohibits riba (interest), al-maisir (gambling), and al-gharar (uncertainty) principles.

The life insurer added that its agency force of nearly 38,000 also supported its growth.

Pru Life UK booked a premium income of P48.15 billion and a net income of P3.72 billion in 2024, IC data showed. — A.M.C. Sy