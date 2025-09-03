FWD LIFE INSURANCE CORP. (FWD Philippines) has introduced its first two-pay investment-linked insurance plan as it seeks to provide Filipinos with more flexible financial protection and investment options.

Called FWD Fast Lane, the product requires a minimum premium of P200,000 annually for two years and provides life coverage starting at five times the annual premium. The insurer said the plan combines the advantages of regular-pay and single-pay investment-linked products.

“Filipinos deserve financial success,” FWD Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Soon Liang Lau said in a statement on Tuesday. “They deserve a plan that keeps up with them. Whether they’re advancing in their careers, growing their businesses or building their investment portfolio, they need a protection plan that moves at their pace.”

Regular-pay plans often demand longer investment periods of five to 10 years, while single-pay plans allow faster investment growth but require larger upfront payments, according to the insurer. Fast Lane aims to bridge these gaps.

The product offers a start-up bonus equal to 20% of the basic annual premium, which is invested immediately to boost the chosen fund value. It also comes with a loyalty bonus and an investment protector bonus, the latter doubling the loyalty bonus if the Philippine Stock Exchange Composite Index (PSEi) falls below its level from five years earlier.

Policyholders may also opt for quarterly payouts by investing in Velocity and Nitro Global Payout funds, which were previously limited to single-pay products.

The company said Fast Lane forms part of its push to expand financial protection in the country, where many Filipinos remain underinsured despite improving economic conditions. — AMCS