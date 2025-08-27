THE GOVERNMENT made a full award of the Treasury bills (T-bills) it offered on Tuesday as yields dropped across the board, driven by strong demand on expectations that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will cut key rates this week.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) raised P25 billion as planned from the T-bills it auctioned off as the offer was more than four times oversubscribed, with total bids reaching P113.02 billion. However, this was slightly lower than the P113.751 billion in tenders recorded on Aug. 18.

It fully awarded its offering as the tenors’ average rates were all lower than previous auction results and prevailing secondary market rates, the BTr said in a statement.

Broken down, the Treasury borrowed P8 billion as planned via the 91-day T-bills as total tenders for the tenor reached P31.89 billion. The three-month paper was quoted at an average rate of 5.195%, down by 3.9 basis points (bps) from the 5.234% seen in the previous auction. Accepted yields ranged from 5.188% to 5.2%.

The government likewise raised the programmed P8 billion from the 182-day securities as tenders amounted to P39.27 billion. The average rate of the six-month T-bill was at 5.398%, dropping by 3.7 bps from the 5.435% fetched last week, with accepted rates ranging from 5.388% to 5.413%.

Lastly, the Treasury sold the planned P9 billion in 364-day debt as demand for the tenor totaled P41.86 billion. The average rate of the one-year T-bill went down by 4.2 bps to 5.522% from 5.564% previously. Tenders accepted carried yields of 5.518% to 5.53%.

At the secondary market before Monday’s auction, the 91-, 182-, and 364-day T-bills were quoted at 5.2578%, 5.483%, and 5.5985%, respectively, based on PHP Bloomberg Valuation Service Reference Rates data provided by the Treasury.

“Treasury bill average auction yields were again mostly slightly lower for the eighth straight week in view of the widely expected 25-bp BSP rate cut as early as the next rate-setting meeting on Thursday, supported by benign inflation recently,” Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said in a Viber message.

Strong demand also drove T-bill yields lower, Mr. Ricafort added.

A trader likewise said in a text message that T-bill yields dropped before the anticipated BSP cut this week as investors sought to lock in still-high rates.

“Some market players may have aimed to get ahead,” the trader said, adding that the long weekend may have led to the slight decrease in demand from the previous week’s auction.

All 20 analysts in a BusinessWorld poll expect the BSP’s policy-setting Monetary Board to cut the target reverse repurchase rate by 25 bps to 5% from the current 5.25% at its meeting on Thursday.

This would be the third straight 25-bp reduction since April.

The central bank has so far slashed borrowing costs by a cumulative 125 bps since it began its easing cycle in August 2024.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. earlier said that a cut is “quite likely” at this week’s meeting, with one more reduction likely for the rest of the year as they expect inflation to remain within target.

After this week’s review, the Monetary Board’s remaining meetings for this year are scheduled for Oct. 9 and Dec. 11.

Inflation sharply eased to a near six-year low of 0.9% in July from 1.4% in June, bringing the seven-month average to 1.7%, a tad higher than the central bank’s 1.6% forecast but below its 2-4% annual target.

Tuesday’s T-bill auction was the last for the month. The government raised P103.5 billion from the short-term papers in August, above the P100-billion plan as it fully awarded its offerings and even upsized its award at one auction.

On Wednesday, the government is looking to borrow a combined P35 billion via a dual-tranche offering of reissued Treasury bonds (T-bonds), or P10 billion from seven-year papers with a remaining life of two years and seven months and P25 billion through 25-year notes with a remaining life of 24 years and five months.

The BTr is looking to raise P160 billion from the domestic market this month, or P100 billion through T-bills and P60 billion via T-bonds.

The government borrows from local and foreign sources to help fund its budget deficit, which is capped at P1.56 trillion or 5.5% of gross domestic product this year. — A.M.C. Sy