MASTERCARD has appointed Richard Wormald as its president for Asia-Pacific effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Mr. Wormald, who is currently Mastercard’s division president for Australasia, will take over the role from Ari Sarker.

“I’m honored to step into this role and build on the strong foundation Ari has created. Asia-Pacific is a dynamic and diverse region, and I look forward to working with our teams and partners to keep growing and delivering meaningful impact,” he said in a statement.

“It’s been an incredible journey leading Mastercard in Asia-Pacific. I’m proud of what we’ve built together and grateful to the teams, partners, and customers who’ve made it all possible. Rich is a trusted colleague and a thoughtful leader — I’m confident he’ll continue to move the business forward with purpose and care,” Mr. Sarker added.

Mr. Sarker will take an advisory position at the company after he steps down at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Mr. Wormald’s current post will be filled by Paul Monnington, who was head of Woolworths’ Wpay business and also held other senior roles at Woolworths Group and National Australia Bank.

Mr. Monnington will oversee markets including Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands and report to Mr. Wormald as part of the Mastercard Asia-Pacific leadership team.

“This transition reflects Mastercard’s continued investment in strong, values-driven leadership and its commitment to shaping the future of commerce in Asia-Pacific. With a bench of experienced leaders and a clear vision for what’s next, Mastercard is well-positioned to accelerate innovation, deepen partnerships, and unlock new opportunities across one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse regions,” the company said. — AMCS