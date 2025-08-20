NTT DATA Payment Services, a subsidiary of NTT DATA that is part of Japan’s NTT Group, has launched its merchant payments solutions suite ADAPTIS in the Philippines.

“In the fast-moving digital economy of the Philippines, adaptability is not just a feature, but rather, it’s a necessity. Every business, from a sari-sari store to a growing e-commerce platform, needs solutions that are intuitive, simple, secure, and scalable. ADAPTIS was built with exactly that in mind,” NTT DATA Payments Services Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sean Hesh said in a speech at the launch event held on Tuesday.

“ADAPTIS integrates our face-to-face, online, enterprise, and financing solutions into one ecosystem. It’s designed to simplify, support, and scale Filipino businesses of all sizes. More importantly, it’s a platform that believes purpose-driven innovation means no one could be left behind,” he said.

NTT DATA Payments Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT DATA. The company has operations in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

NTT DATA Payments Services Philippines, Inc. CEO Jay Tirona said ADAPTIS aims to improve payment services for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The main focus of our acceptance business is on SMEs. They have always only operated on cash… It is also very important that these micro, small and medium enterprises have access to these payment services, especially ADAPTIS because 99.5% of registered businesses are MSMEs. That’s where the growth is,” he said at the same event.

Better payment services are needed to accommodate the evolving needs of consumers, Mr. Tirona said, with the Philippines’ payment systems still lacking compared to those in other countries.

The ADAPTIS suite of services include five core offerings: ADAPTIS In-Store for retail transactions, ADAPTIS e-Commerce for online payments, ADAPTIS Financing for business growth, ADAPTIS Enterprise for payments infrastructure, and ADAPTIS VSAT (value-added services) to optimize business operations.

Mr. Hesh said these services are focused on helping small businesses build a digital footprint.

“If there is mobile phone accessibility, do SMEs have a choice of accepting digital payments without having a point-of-sale terminal? That’s where our technology comes into play,” he said.

“We also offer SME loans. We can gauge what kind of loan they qualify for based on the income coming on a daily basis.” — A.M.C. Sy