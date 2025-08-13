SECURITY BANK Corp. has appointed its executive vice-president, Price Edward “Jim” C. Yap, as wealth business segment head effective Aug. 29.

Mr. Yap take over leadership of the Wealth Business segment from Jefferson T. Ko — who the bank said is leaving for personal reasons — while continuing to head the Financial Markets segment, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr. Ko previously led the bank’s Investment Solutions Group. He was appointed as Wealth Business head at the start of this month when the segment was established.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yap joined Security Bank in 2016 as senior vice-president and head of Treasury Sales. He was also a director and Credit Sales head for Mitsubishi UFJ Securities from 2011 to 2015.

“Jim is a proven leader with a track record of driving results in highly competitive markets. With his deep market expertise and relentless focus on clients, he is well-positioned to accelerate the growth of our Wealth Segment and take our customer value proposition to new heights,” Security Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Vohra said. — A.M.C. Sy