THE BANGKO SENTRAL ng Pilipinas (BSP) has appointed Lyn I. Javier as the deputy governor of the Financial Supervision Sector (FSS).

Ms. Javier, who was previously an assistant governor for the FSS, was sworn in by BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. for her new post on Monday, the central bank said in a statement.

She succeeded former Deputy Governor Chuchi G. Fonacier, who retired earlier this month.

The FSS is in charge of the regulation of banks and other BSP-supervised financial institutions, as well as the oversight and supervision of financial technology and payment systems.

“Deputy Governor Javier will lead the BSP in supervising banks and other financial institutions under its jurisdiction, in line with the central bank’s mandate of promoting financial stability,” the BSP said.

Ms. Javier joined the central bank as bank officer at the BSP’s supervision sector in 1998.

“Ms. Javier rose from the ranks to assume the position of Assistant Governor of the FSS’ Policy and Specialized Supervision Sub-Sector in 2021,” the BSP said.

“As Assistant Governor, she has overseen the development of supervisory policy and data management, as well as the supervision of financial institutions’ treasury, trust, information technology, and anti-money laundering operations.”

Ms. Javier holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accountancy, cum laude, from the University of the Philippines.

She is a certified public accountant and represents the central bank in the Financial Reporting Standards Council. She has also served as the BSP’s representative to the Basel Consultative Group, the Executives’ Meeting of East Asia-Pacific Central Banks Working Group on Banking Supervision, and the Network for Greening the Financial System-Workstream on Scaling Up Green Finance. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson