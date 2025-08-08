PRU LIFE Insurance Corp. of UK Philippines (Pru Life UK) has launched a 20-year endowment insurance plan.

PRUSteady Income is a life insurance plan that offers guaranteed protection and a steady income stream, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“At Pru Life UK, we are committed to understanding what matters most to our customers. We designed PRUSteady Income as a practical financial solution that empowers our customers to confidently pursue their priorities today and prepare for life’s milestones ahead,” Pru Life UK Chief Product Officer Garen U. Dee said.

Policyholders are guaranteed net annual cash payouts equal to 10% of the sum assured from the end of the 11th year until the 20th year of the policy. The full sum assured will be given as a maturity benefit once the 20-year term ends.

If the insured dies before the plan ends, beneficiaries will receive up to 200% of the sum assured as death benefit.

The policy also includes loanable cash values to help manage unexpected financial needs.

Pru Life UK said the product aims to help clients that want a balanced portfolio and those seeking to save for their future while being protected financially.

“Filipinos often put their families first and themselves second. With PRUSteady Income, we want to help them do both at the same time. It’s about giving people the confidence to care for their loved ones now, while also investing in the well-being of the person they’ve always aspired to be,” Ms. Dee said.

“Beyond the 20-year coverage period, the maturity benefit can add to the policy owner’s retirement savings, offering financial security at a time when economic uncertainties make long-term planning more essential than ever,” she said. “The reality is saving often takes a backseat to immediate responsibilities. This product provides financial protection with guaranteed payouts, while the maturity benefit serves as a financial cushion for pursuing long-overdue personal goals.”

Pru Life UK booked a premium income of P48.15 billion in 2024, data from the Insurance Commission showed. Its net income was at P3.72 billion last year. — AMCS