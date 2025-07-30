SECURITY BANK Corp. on Tuesday announced leadership changes and the establishment of its wealth segment.

The bank has appointed Allen Alexander P. Reyes as its new chief financial officer (CFO) effective Aug. 11, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Mr. Reyes will succeed Executive Vice-President Eduardo M. Olbes, who will retire from his post by Sept. 15 but will serve as senior advisor to Security Bank President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Vohra.

Mr. Olbes was Security Bank’s CFO for the past five years and also held other leadership posts in the bank and its subsidiaries, including SB Rental Corp. and Security Bank Capital Investment Corp.

“We thank Edu for his exceptional leadership and years of dedicated service. His strategic insight and financial stewardship have helped shape the solid foundation we stand on today. We’re pleased to welcome Allen back to Security Bank — his strong financial expertise and leadership experience will help drive the next phase of our transformation,” Mr. Vohra said.

Mr. Reyes has 27 years of experience in corporate and business finance, process transformation, governance, business analysis, and project management, Security Bank said.

He held leadership roles in Singlife Philippines, Diageo, Sony Global Services, and Deutsche Bank.

Mr. Reyes has a BS Accountancy degree from the University of Santo Tomas and completed the Leading Sustainable Corporations Program at Oxford University.

WEALTH SEGMENT

Meanwhile, the bank will formally launch its wealth segment on Aug. 1, it said. Security Bank Senior Vice-President Jefferson T. Ko will head the business unit.

“We also congratulate Jeff on his new role and look forward to the continued growth of our Wealth business under his leadership,” Mr. Vohra said.

Mr. Ko joined Security Bank in 2022 and currently leads its Investment Solutions team.

He has 28 years of experience in financial markets and wealth management and previously held leadership roles at China Banking Corp., Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale or NORD/LB, Maybank, Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank or DZ Bank, and ING. — Aaron Michael C. Sy