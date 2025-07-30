RIZAL COMMERCIAL Banking Corp. (RCBC) has appointed former Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez as independent director.

“Mr. Dominguez is filling the vacancy from the end of Mr. Gabriel S. Claudio’s term, to take effect at the close of business on July 28, 2025,” the bank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

He was also appointed as chairperson of the bank’s Related Party Transaction and Anti-Money Laundering committees and member of its Corporate Governance and Nominations committee.

Mr. Dominguez has over 40 years of experience in the government and in the private sector, RCBC said. He served as Finance chief during the Duterte administration, during which he was also the government’s representative in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ policy-setting Monetary Board.

In the private sector, he held leadership roles at BPI Agricultural Development Bank and Philippine Airlines.

Meanwhile, RCBC also appointed Yasunori Takahashi as a member of its Advisory Board.

“Mr. Takahashi serves on the Supervisory Board of the Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank in Hanoi (Non-Resident) and an Advisor of Asia Business Development Division. He has over 35 years of experience with SMBC, formerly known as Sumitomo Bank Ltd. and graduated with a Bachelor of Law Degree from the Keio University in 1980,” it said. — A.M.C. Sy