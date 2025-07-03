ASIALINK FINANCE Corp. has launched a loan product to provide financing to women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Women’s Access to Inclusive Support (WAIS) Loan has been launched to mark Asialink’s 28th anniversary, it said in a statement.

“Women-led businesses are the quiet engines of our economy. At Asialink, we’ve seen their resilience and potential up close,” Asialink President and Chief Executive Officer Samuel Z. Cariño said. “WAIS is more than a loan. This product is our way of giving women the recognition, support, and financial access they have long deserved so they can lead not just in business, but in shaping stronger communities.”

“As we look ahead, we remain grounded in our purpose to enable improved lives through financing that is not just fast or convenient, but meaningful,” Mr. Cariño added. “WAIS is a product of 28 years of listening, learning, and leading. It’s a promise that the future of MSME lending can, and must, be more inclusive.”

The loan product is in line with Asialink’s objective to give MSMEs access to credit to benefit these small firms and the communities they operate in, it said.

“WAIS is Asialink’s targeted response to a problem hiding in plain sight: while women own 66% of MSMEs, only 4% of those businesses have secured formal financing, often due to lack of collateral, rigid lending criteria, or deep-rooted gender biases. These barriers don’t just stall business growth; they limit the potential of entire communities,” it added.

“WAIS is designed to address these hurdles by offering capital that is not only accessible but anchored in trust and support. In Filipino, the word wais means “smart” — a fitting description for the many women who persevere, innovate, and lead with strength despite structural constraints.”

Women entrepreneurs can take out WAIS loans of up to P20 million, depending on collateral and repayment duration.

Rates start at 0.99%, with terms of up to 36 months. No post-dated checks will be required.

“What makes WAIS more inclusive is its eligibility framework: it supports women across various business structures, whether as sole proprietors, partners, or corporate leaders — ensuring that more women are empowered to secure funding and scale their operations,” Asialink said.

Mr. Cariño last month said the WAIS loan will be partly funded by the financing facilities it earlier secured from the International Finance Corp. and the Asian Development Bank that aim to boost support for small businesses in the Philippines, particularly those owned or led by women.

Asialink now has 250 branches nationwide. The company disbursed over P15.5 billion in loans in 2024, with 77% of the total supporting MSMEs.

“A growing number of these loans are designed to be inclusive, whether through flexible terms, simplified application processes, or tailored product offerings like WAIS,” it said.

The company targets to reach P24 billion in loan releases this year, Mr. Cariño earlier said, adding that he is optimistic that their net income will hit P2 billion this year, up from P1.1 billion in 2024.

He also said that Asialink continues to work towards its target to conduct an initial public offering by 2028.

Asialink secured a P4-billion strategic investment from Malaysian equity firm Creador in February last year. — A.R.A. Inosante