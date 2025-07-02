MASTERCARD has partnered with payments service provider Paynamics Technologies, Inc. to bring its checkout solution Click to Pay to more Philippine businesses.

Click to Pay allows customers to use their cards for transactions without needing to manually enter their details or a password as their payment information and methods are centralized in a secured profile.

Under their collaboration, organizations in Paynamics’ merchant network — including retail, e-commerce, telecommunications, real estate, education, and financial services firms, as well as government agencies — can integrate Click to Pay in their platforms.

“Frictionless and secure payments experiences are becoming nonnegotiable as more Filipinos embrace digital commerce. Click to Pay enables shoppers to speed through checkout in just a few clicks, securely access their information, and pay easily at participating merchants. This is part of Mastercard’s commitment to helping businesses offer more seamless and secure online payment choices that meet the Philippines market’s evolving expectations,” Mastercard Philippines Account Management Vice-President Judith Marie Dayrit said in a statement.

“We’re excited to bring Click to Pay to our merchant partners through our collaboration with Mastercard. As a trusted digital payment enabler for thousands of Filipino businesses, we continuously innovate to strengthen our merchants’ payment infrastructure. Click to Pay not only simplifies the checkout process but also significantly reduces abandoned carts, failed transactions, and ensures a frictionless, secure, and a more convenient customer experience,” Paynamics CEO & Co-Founder Mylene Chua-Magleo said.

Click to Pay is based on EMVCo standards and is supported by all major bank card networks. It aims to facilitate international interoperability and the acceptance of secure payments.

Paynamics added that the checkout solution improves transaction security through tokenization.

“Click to Pay is especially beneficial for e-commerce retailers, digital service providers, subscription-based businesses, travel and hospitality platforms, and online marketplaces, where seamless, fast, and secure transactions are critical,” it said. — AMCS