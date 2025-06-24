SUN LIFE of Canada (Philippines), Inc. (Sun Life Philippines) has appointed former AF Payments, Inc. (AFPI) chief executive Jonathan Juan “JJ” D. Moreno as president of its insurance business.

“JJ Moreno’s appointment is a significant step in our journey, as we strive to further elevate Sun Life’s impact in the lives of Filipinos. His proven track record of achieving results with integrity, combined with his transformational leadership, will be instrumental as we continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of our clients and advisors,” Sun Life Philippines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Head Benedict C. Sison said in a statement.

Mr. Moreno has over 20 years of leadership experience across various industries, the life insurer said.

“A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy, Moreno is known for his ability to drive strategy execution and lead organizational transformation. He has consistently demonstrated a results-driven, values-centered, and client-focused leadership style,” it added.

Prior to his latest role with Sun Life Philippines, Mr. Moreno was the president and CEO of financial technology company AFPI, the company behind beep cards or the contactless cards used for transport fare payments.

“I am deeply honored and excited to embark on this new chapter with Sun Life Philippines. In a rapidly changing world, we are accelerating our transformation to be a future-ready and client-centric leader in the industry. The possibilities are endless, and Sun Life is ready to lead the way,” Mr. Moreno said.

Sun Life Philippines remained the top life insurer in the country in terms of premium income in the first quarter with P15.13 billion, it earlier said.

The life insurance industry’s premium income rose by 13.96% year on year to P99.9 billion in the first quarter, driven by variable life products, latest Insurance Commission data showed. — A.M.C. Sy