PHILIPPINE Savings Bank (PSBank) has launched a personal loan product with flexible payment options.

PSBank’s Flexi Personal Loan allows customers to borrow up to P250,000 through two options, namely a revolving credit line or a fixed-term loan.

“Whether it’s surprise home repairs, tuition fees, or emergency medical bills, unexpected expenses don’t have to hold you back. With PSBank’s Flexi Personal Loan, you’ve got a financial backup that’s ready to use when you need it,” the thrift banking arm of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. said in a statement.

“With a revolving credit line, you can borrow, repay, and borrow again — no need to reapply. If you prefer steady monthly payments, a fixed term or deferred loan gives you repayment options of 24 or 36 months with fixed monthly installments,” it said.

Borrowed funds can be accessed via a free automated teller machine (ATM) card through any Mastercard-affiliated ATM worldwide.

Payments can be made through PSBank Mobile, PSBank Online, or over the counter at PSBank branches. Clients can also pay at 7-Eleven Stores, BancNet ATMs, through InstaPay and via online bills payment services.

Borrowers can track and manage their loan through the bank’s mobile application.

PSBank also launched a Prime Rebate program as an add-on for the Flexi Personal Loan to help borrowers save on interest charges when they make payments. “Rebates are computed daily and automatically applied to qualified term loans — rewarding you for paying early or more than the minimum due.”

Borrowers can use the bank’s Loan Calculator and pre-qualification checklist to see how much they can borrow. Interested borrowers can apply via PSBank Online or at its branches.

PSBank booked a net income of P1.21 billion in the first quarter, inching up from P1.204 billion a year prior.

Its shares went down by 45 centavos or 0.77% to close at P58.10 apiece on Wednesday. — A.M.C. Sy