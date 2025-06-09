ELECTRONIC WALLET giant GCash is now in the process of pilot testing its GBonds feature, which will allow users to buy and sell government securities via the platform.

“GBonds is currently in its pilot test phase,” it said in a social media post.

GCash last week hosted a learning session in preparation for the launch of GBonds in partnership with the Bureau of the Treasury and the Philippine Digital Asset Exchange, Inc.

“This marks a significant step in making investments simpler, safer, and more accessible for all Filipinos. Soon, secure, low-risk government bonds are directly accessible on your phone, empowering you to confidently build a better financial future,” it said.

National Treasurer Sharon P. Almanza last month said they plan to launch GBonds early in the second semester.

The GBonds feature will be available to more than 94 million registered users of GCash.

The minimum investment will be about P500 for Treasury bills, while retail Treasury bonds (RTB) can be bought for as low as P5,000 for GCash, Ms. Almanza said.

RTBs are peso-denominated, low-risk, fixed-income retail investment instruments that earn interest every quarter.

Ms. Almanza said GCash would waive the transaction fee during the primary issuance or in the first two weeks of the offer period.

G-Xchange, Inc. is the operator of GCash. The parent firm of GCash, Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc. or Mynt, is an affiliate of listed telecommunications company Globe Telecom, Inc.

The BTr has been finding ways to offer securities and other debt instruments to retail investors and overseas Filipino workers to help boost the country’s capital markets.

The government plans to borrow P2.545 trillion this year, with about 80% sourced from local lenders and the rest from overseas. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson