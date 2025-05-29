ELECTRONIC WALLET giant GCash is now offering free health insurance underwritten by nonlife company FPG Insurance Co., Inc. with every eligible purchase of prepaid load via its app.

“Beyond just financial assistance, this benefit ensures that users have funds to cover medical costs or compensate for lost income during recovery, helping prevent families from falling deeper into debt and alleviating financial struggles,” G-Xchange, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Oscar Enrico A. Reyes, Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday.

G-Xchange is the mobile wallet operator of GCash.

“This initiative, powered by GInsure in partnership with FPG Insurance, reflects the commitment of GCash to making financial protection accessible to every Filipino, ensuring that even the simplest transactions, like buying prepaid load, come with the added security of health coverage at no extra cost,” GCash Vice-President and New Business Group Head Winsley Bangit said.

Eligible users can avail of free health and accident coverage of up to P30,000 and additional benefits with every Buy Load transaction on the GCash app.

Users can automatically get P10,000 in accidental death coverage for every load purchase. This can be accumulated up to a maximum of P30,000 via three separate eligible load purchases.

They can also get income assistance of P500 daily for a maximum of five days if they are hospitalized due to illnesses and accidents, as well as a disablement benefit of up to P10,000.

“With millions of Buy Load users on the app primarily receiving mobile load, GCash sees an opportunity to protect more Filipinos, offering a valuable incentive beyond telecommunications,” GCash said.

“With millions of Filipinos still hesitant to fully embrace digital transactions, they still rely on traditional offline methods. Now, with free health insurance seamlessly integrated into prepaid load transactions, users can enjoy more benefits when they go digital, making each purchase not just more convenient but also rewarding.” — A.M.C. Sy